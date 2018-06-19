Pakistani authorities bar Musharraf from July polls

FILE - In this April 20, 2013 file photo, Pakistan's former President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf arrives at an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, rejected Musharraf’s candidacy for a National Assembly seat from the northwestern constituency of Chitral, barring him from running for office in elections to be held next month. Anjum Naveed, File AP Photo