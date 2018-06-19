Brazil's jailed former president criticizes World Cup team

FILE - In this March 26, 2018 file photo, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a rally in Francisco Beltrao, Parana state, Brazil. Da Silva is telling investigators he was unaware of any vote-buying scheme used to secure the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Da Silva, jailed in April for a corruption conviction, gave video conference testimony Tuesday, June 5, 2018 from jail in the southern city of Curitiba. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo