3 men die of 6 wounded in southern Sweden drive-by shooting

Police stand next to a cordon in central Malmo, southern Sweden, Monday, June 18, 2018. A Swedish newspaper is reporting that four people have injured in a shooting near a police station in the southern city of Malmo. Witnesses told newspaper Aftonbladet they heard what sounded like 15 to 20 shots about 6:15 p.m. in the city center. TT News Agency via AP Johan Nilsson