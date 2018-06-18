H. Clinton: Separating families at border a 'moral crisis'

Hillary Clinton delivers the keynote address at the 8th Annual Elly Award luncheon, after being one three women receiving this year's award on Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Clinton on Monday called the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border “a moral and humanitarian crisis.”Sheila Johnson, Founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts and BET co-founder and Deirdre Quinn, CEO and Co-Founder of Lafayette 148 New York, were the other 2018 Elly Award recipients. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo