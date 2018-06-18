US watchdog to pay anti-extremist UK group in settlement

FILE - In this June, 27, 2011, file photo, Maajid Nawaz, Executive Director of the Quilliam Foundation and formerly with the international Islamist Party Hizb ut-Tahrir, speaks to the media during a news conference at the Summit Against Violent Extremism in Dublin, Ireland. The Southern Poverty Law Center issued statement saying it was wrong to include the London-based Quilliam and Nawaz in a “Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists.” Quilliam had threatened to sue, but an official says a settlement offer came before any suit was filed. Peter Morrison, File AP Photo