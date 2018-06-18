Justice Department deputy wins Supreme Court case

FILE - In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein departs the Supreme Court in Washington, with his family, after arguing his first case before the court. The justices say in a 5-3 decision Monday that judges need not provide detailed explanations when modifying a prison sentence. The inmate whose appeal the high court decided argued for a term of nine years. Rosenstein pushed for the term the judge imposed, 9 ½ years. Alex Brandon AP Photo