The Latest: 2 Koreas agree to march together at Asian Games

In this photo provided by the South Korea Culture And Sports Ministry, North Korean head delegate Won Kil U, right, shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Jeon Choong-ryul as he arrives to hold a meeting at the southern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, North Korea, Monday, June 18, 2018. Sports officials from the rival Koreas are meeting at a border village to discuss how to cooperate in the Asian Games being held in Indonesia in August. (South Korea Culture And Sports Ministry via AP)