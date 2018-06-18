Macedonian police detain 25 after clashes in name protest

Riot police work during a protest of opponents of the deal between Greece and Macedonia on the latter country's new name "North Macedonia", outside the parliament in Skopje, Macedonia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. The preliminary deal signed by the two countries' foreign ministers in the Prespes Lakes area, Greece, launches a long process that will last several months. If successful, it will end a decades-long dispute between neighbors Greece and Macedonia, which will be renamed North Macedonia. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo