Trucker charged in 1987 deaths of couple in Washington state

FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018, file photo, William Earl Talbott II enters the courtroom at the Skagit County Community Justice Center before entering a plea of not guilty for the 1987 murder of Tanya Van Cuylenborg in Mount Vernon, Wash. A Washington state man authorities say is linked by DNA evidence to the 1987 deaths of a young Canadian couple has been charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder. The Daily Herald reports that 55-year-old William Earl Talbott II of SeaTac was charged Friday, June 15, 2018, in Snohomish County Superior Court. Authorities say they used information from public genealogy websites to pinpoint Talbott as a suspect, then arrested him after getting a DNA sample from a cup that fell from his vehicle. Skagit Valley Herald via AP, File Charles Biles