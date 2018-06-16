Austria seeks explanation from Germany about spying reports

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 file photo, Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen addresses the media after talks with Slovak President Andrej Kiska at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria. Austria demanded clarification from neighboring Germany on Saturday June 16, 2018 of reports that its spy agency snooped for several years on nearly 2,000 targets in the Alpine nation, including companies and ministries Ronald Zak, File AP Photo