Ink and iron: Stereotype-defying candidate aims to flip seat

In this May 15, 2018, photo, Richard Ojeda lifts weights at a gym in Logan, W.Va. Ojeda is decorated with military medals and 26 tattoos and can bench presses 300 pounds. The retired Army paratrooper doesn't fit the typical profile of the ideal candidate for Congress. Ojeda, a Democratic state senator, is running against Republican Delegate Carol Miller in November for West Virginia's 3rd District seat. John Raby AP Photo