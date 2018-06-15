Spanish govt unveils welcoming measures to help migrants

CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME OF THE BOAT FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, African migrants float on a wooden boat next to a rescue ship during a search and rescue operation conducted by SOS Mediterranee's Aquarius ship and MSF (Doctors Without Borders) NGOs, in the Mediterranean Sea, north of Libyan coast. On Monday, June 11, 2018 Italy and Malta dug in for a second day and refused to let the rescue ship Aquarius with 629 people aboard dock in their ports, leaving the migrants at sea as a diplomatic standoff escalated under Italy's new anti-immigrant government. Darko Bandic, file AP Photo