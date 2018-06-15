Michigan State trustee calls for school president to resign

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately. Mosallam released a statement Friday, June 15 saying the crisis on campus related to Larry Nassar will not settle until Engler steps down. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File Jake May