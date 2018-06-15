Trump's halt of 'war games' could weaken defenses in Korea

FILE - In this March 30, 2015, file photo, marines of South Korea, right, and the U.S aim their weapons near amphibious assault vehicles during U.S.-South Korea joint landing military exercises as part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between the two countries in Pohang, South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump promised to end “war games” with South Korea, calling them provocative, after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12, 2018. His announcement appeared to catch both South Korea and the Pentagon by surprise. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo