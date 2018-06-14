The Latest: Dems' Pelosi says separating families "barbaric'

In this June 7, 2018, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., takes questions from reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan said Thursday he's not comfortable with a Trump administration policy that separates children from their parents at the southern border and said Congress should step in to fix the problem. "We don't want kids to be separated from their parents," Ryan said, adding that the policy is being dictated by a court ruling that prevents children who enter the country illegally from being held in custody for long periods. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo