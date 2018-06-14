Supreme Court strikes down Minnesota's voter clothing law

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, Andy Cilek poses with a Tea Party shirt at his home in Eden Prairie, Minn. Cilek was one of two voters who defied elections officials after he was asked to cover up a tea-party shirt and button. The Supreme Court has struck down a Minnesota law that restricted what voters can wear to polls. The justices ruled June 14, that the law violates the First Amendment. Still, the justices’ 7-2 ruling suggested that some restrictions on what people can wear to vote are permissible. Jim Mone, File AP Photo