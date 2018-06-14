Supporters of Zimbabwes main oppositon leader, Nelson Chamisa are seen close to his campaign vehicle outside the magistrates courts in Harare, Thursday, June, 14, 2018.Zimbabwes military backed president and a youthful opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa have registered for July 30 elections, the first without former Leader Robert Mugabe's participation.
Supporters of Zimbabwes main oppositon leader, Nelson Chamisa are seen close to his campaign vehicle outside the magistrates courts in Harare, Thursday, June, 14, 2018.Zimbabwes military backed president and a youthful opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa have registered for July 30 elections, the first without former Leader Robert Mugabe's participation. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo
Supporters of Zimbabwes main oppositon leader, Nelson Chamisa are seen close to his campaign vehicle outside the magistrates courts in Harare, Thursday, June, 14, 2018.Zimbabwes military backed president and a youthful opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa have registered for July 30 elections, the first without former Leader Robert Mugabe's participation. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo

Nation & World

Zimbabwe president, opposition leader register for July vote

The Associated Press

June 14, 2018 09:00 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military-backed president and a youthful opposition leader have registered for July 30 elections, the first without former leader Robert Mugabe's participation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the 75-year-old former Mugabe ally who took power with the military's help in November, faces a stern challenge from Nelson Chamisa, a 40-year-old who has energized the main opposition party.

Leaders of four smaller parties also have registered, although that number could grow by the close of the registration process Thursday evening.

Mnangagwa has pledged free and fair elections and invited Western observers for the first time in nearly two decades. Past elections were marked by alleged fraud.

The opposition has raised concerns about alleged military involvement in this electoral process and demanded transparency in the voters' roll and in the printing of ballots.

  Comments  