10 Things to Know for Today

In this image made from video released by KRT on June 14, 2018, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, taking a walk through the a garden with U.S. President Donald Trump during their summit in Singapore, June 12, 2018. In the state-run media coverage of the recent summit, North Koreans are getting a new look at U.S. President Donald Trump now that his summit with leader Kim Jong Un is safely over and it’s a far cry from the “dotard” label Pyongyang slapped on him last year. (KRT via AP Video)