Japan PM vows to resolve abduction by holding talks with Kim

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, listens to Shigeo Iizuka, third from left, leader of a group of families of Japanese abducted by North Korea, and Sakie Yokota, second from left, mother of Megumi Yokota, one of the Japanese abductees, during a meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Thursday, June 14, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Kazuhiro Nogi