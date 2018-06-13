GOP frets Virginia Senate candidate may impact House races

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Virginia GOP senatorial hopeful, Corey Stewart, gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Stewart, a conservative provocateur and supporter of President Donald Trump won Virginia's Republican primary Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in the U.S. Senate race, and he has promised to run a "vicious" campaign against incumbent Tim Kaine. Steve Helber, File AP Photo