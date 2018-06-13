Trump's Mideast team to push peace plan in region

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner speaks during the Saban Forum 2017 in Washington. The White House says President Donald Trump’s Mideast negotiating team will visit the region next week to promote its as-yet unveiled Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and hold talks on deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip. The trip comes as officials say the Trump administration is finalizing the plan for possible release this summer. Jose Luis Magana, file AP Photo