After summit, China likely to remind N. Korea of close ties

FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, arrives at the Changi International Airport on board a Air China flight in Singapore ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singapore trip, Beijing will be mindful of maintaining its influence over a Pyongyang that may feel less isolated after Trump showered Kim with praises, called him a “very talented man,” and made security concessions in return for very little. (Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore via AP, File)