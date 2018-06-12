FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Nearly a month after the worst Texas public school shooting in history, state lawmakers meet Monday, June 11, 2018, for the first time since the Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 people dead.
FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Nearly a month after the worst Texas public school shooting in history, state lawmakers meet Monday, June 11, 2018, for the first time since the Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 people dead. Houston Chronicle via AP, File Steve Gonzales
FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Nearly a month after the worst Texas public school shooting in history, state lawmakers meet Monday, June 11, 2018, for the first time since the Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 people dead. Houston Chronicle via AP, File Steve Gonzales

Nation & World

Money to 'harden' schools draws backlash after shootings

By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

June 12, 2018 03:07 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

An alliance of U.S. education groups is expressing shock that the Trump administration would let schools buy metal detectors and extra police through a program Congress has used to defend its response to school shootings.

A spending bill this spring included $1.1 billion for a wide-ranging Education Department block grant. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants schools to use the moneys to "harden" campuses after a gunman killed 10 people at a high school near Houston.

An Education Department spokeswoman says schools can use the money to pay for metal detectors and police. That comes as a surprise to a coalition of national education and counseling groups that says those purchases isn't what Congress intended.

Law enforcement officials told Texas lawmakers this week that metal detectors would be ineffective.

  Comments  