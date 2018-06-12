Mueller worries Russia could use court case to spy on probe

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, attends a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. In court papers filed Tuesday, June 12, 2018, prosecutors are asking a federal judge to impose limits on the information that can be shared by attorneys in the first criminal case prosecutors filed that directly attaches charges to Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Prosecutors also want to bar other defendants from accessing the materials turned over in the case until they appear in a U.S. court. That includes Prigozhin, who controls Concord Management and Consulting LLC. He has ties to Putin. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo