Trump, Kim agree to repatriating US military remains

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 14, 2003, United Nations Command soldiers stand around the coffin of one Korean War-era remains during an honor guard departure ceremony, at Yongsan U.S. Army Base in Seoul, South Korea. The most tangible outcome of the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seems to be a commitment to recover the remains of U.S. military personnel missing in action and presumed dead from the Korean War. Yun Jai-hyoung, File AP Photo