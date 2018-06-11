Judge orders Washington prison to provide Ramadan meals

FILE - In this file photo taken Jan. 28, 2016, a man does maintenance work between razor wire-topped fences at the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, Wash. A federal judge has ordered the Washington Department of Corrections to provide nighttime meals to all Muslim inmates who have been fasting during the month of Ramadan, after several said prison officials refused to do so. The Council on American-Islamic Relations sued the department on behalf of four prisoners at the Washington State Reformatory in Monroe, saying the men had lost an average of more than 20 pounds since Ramadan began in mid-May. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo