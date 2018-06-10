Spain: Thousands form human chain for Basque secession vote

A man holds up a Basque flag or Ikurrina as people gather along La Concha beach, while thousands of independence demonstrators make a human chain calling for the independence of the Basque Country with the slogan ''Our Right to Decide'' or in Basque language, '' Gure Esku Dago'', in the Basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Thousands of demonstrators marched in a large human chain in the Basque cities of Vitoria, Bilbao and San Sebastian for half an hour Sunday afternoon. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo