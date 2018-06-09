Holocaust survivor Gena Turgel, consoler of Anne Frank, dies

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 27, 2005 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, meets Holocaust survivor Gena Turgel during a service to remember victims of the Holocaust in Westminster Central Hall in London on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Turgel, a Holocaust survivor who comforted diarist Anne Frank at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp months before its liberation, has died. She was 95. Britain's chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, said Turgel died Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool Photo via AP, File)