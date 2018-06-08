Singapore Postcard: Double trouble and media frenzy

In this June 8, 2018, photo, Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, are swamped by members of the media and curious onlookers as they visited the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore. The small island nation of Singapore, which prides itself on law and order, is feeling the pressure of more than 3,000 members of the press arriving for a historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Apart from journalists, authorities also have to contend with Kim and Trump impersonators. Wong Maye-E AP Photo