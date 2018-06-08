Court: Popular San Diego beach can keep closing for seals

FILE - In this May 29, 2011 file photo, Clara Luzmorr, 2, of Rock Springs, Wy., watches harbor seals on the sand along La Jolla beach at an area known as Children's Pool in San Diego. A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes the children's beach for 5½ months each year so that seals may give birth, nurse and wean their pups. In a decision filed Thursday, June 7, 2018, the 4th District Court of Appeal reversed a lower court ruling that set aside the ordinance governing Children's Pool Beach in La Jolla. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo