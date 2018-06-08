Man with flamethrower at rally guilty of disorderly conduct

Corey Long, flanked by Malik Shabbaz, left, and Imam Akbar, right, raises his fist in front of local media outside Charlottesville General District court after being sentenced on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Charlottesville, Va. According to the Daily Progress, Long received 20 days in prison for disorderly conduct for using a paint can as a flame thrower during the Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" rally last summer. The Daily Progress via AP Zack Wajsgras