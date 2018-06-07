Immigrant bids a grateful goodbye to US after 20 years

In this May 25, 2018 photo, Nilson Canenguez, left, who is on the Temporary Protected Status program, or TPS, hugs his daughter Maybelin as his wife Judit looks on at their home in Morningside, Maryland. The father of three who came to the U.S. from El Salvador with virtually nothing is returning, after 20 years and as the owner of a construction business with dozens of employees, before his temporary legal residency is ended by the Trump administration. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo