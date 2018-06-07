US military plans as if Guantanamo won't close for decades

In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The White House has endorsed a proposal for a new unit, which would have cell doors wide enough for wheelchairs and hospice beds and communal areas so elderly prisoners could help each other as they grow old. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo