Immigrant says US agents seized life savings at airport

In this May 22, 2018, photo provided by the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Va., Rustem Kazazi poses for a portrait in Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland. Kazazi, a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Albania in 2005, says in a lawsuit filed Thursday, May 31, 2018, that U.S. agents seized his life savings of $58,000 at the airport in October 2017, and the government has refused to return the money even though Kazazi faces no charges. A spokesman for the Customs and Border Protection said the agency doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits. Institute for Justice via AP Isaac Reese