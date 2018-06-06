Ex-Colorado official: No bias in same-sex wedding cake case

FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court on Monday, June 4, 2018, set aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. Diann Rice, the former Colorado civil rights commissioner whose remarks on religion were the basis of that ruling, says she has no religious bias and wouldn't have said anything if she had known how her remarks would be used. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo