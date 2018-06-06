Ryan contradicts Trump's claim that the FBI planted a 'spy'

In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says there’s no evidence that the FBI planted a "spy" on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. The comments contradict Trump, who has insisted the agency planted a "spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win." J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo