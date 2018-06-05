$12M deal reached after newlywed killed on LA boardwalk

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2013 file photo, a card showing a photo of Italian newlyweds Alice Gruppioni, left, and her husband Christian Casadei, is placed on a makeshift memorial for Gruppioni along Ocean Front Walk at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. An attorney for the family of Gruppioni, who was killed when a driver barreled down the popular Venice Beach Boardwalk, says Los Angeles has approved a $12 million settlement in the case. The Los Angeles city council approved the settlement Tuesday, June 5, 2018, with the family. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo