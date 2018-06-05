Michigan voters to decide on legalizing recreational pot

FILE - In this April 5, 2014, file photo, a man holds up a sign advocating the legalization of marijuana at the 43rd annual Hash Bash on the University of Michigan Diag in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan voters will decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. A citizen-initiated measure wasn't approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before a 40-day deadline passed Tuesday, June 5, 2018. That means the ballot initiative will get a public vote in November. Ann Arbor News via AP, File Brianne Bowen