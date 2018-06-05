Orangutan forest being logged despite Indonesian gov't vow

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, a wild orangutan climbs a tree in Sungai Mangkutub, Central Borneo, Indonesia. Environmentalists said Tuesday, June 5, 2018, a tropical forest that's home to critically endangered orangutans on Borneo island is being logged more than a year after Indonesia's forestry and environment ministry ordered a halt to the forest's exploitation. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo