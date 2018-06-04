Court orders records unsealed in Penn State officials' case

FILE – This file photo combination shows former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz, left, former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley, right, and former Penn State President Graham Spanier, center, in Harrisburg, Pa. A Pennsylvania appeals court says many of the documents sealed in the criminal case against former Penn State administrators for their handling of child sex abuse complaints about football coach Jerry Sandusky should be made public. A three-judge Superior Court panel on Monday, June 4, 2018, sided with The Associated Press and ordered the release from the more than 200 records sealed in the case against Schultz, Curley and Spanier. File AP Photos