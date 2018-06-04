First Saudi women receive driving licenses amid crackdown

This image released by the Saudi Information Ministry, shows Esraa Albuti, an Executive Director at Ernst & Young, as she displays her brand new driving license, at the General Department of Traffic in the capital, Riyadh, Monday, June 4, 2018. Saudi Arabia has issued the first driving licenses to 10 women just weeks before the kingdom lifts the world's only ban on women driving, but the surprise move comes as a number of women who'd campaigned for the right to drive are under arrest. (Photos by Saudi Information Ministry via AP)