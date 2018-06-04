Kansas governor candidate decries 'snowflake meltdown'

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a parade on a jeep with a large replica gun mounted on it, prompting criticism on social media that the display was inappropriate at a time of school shootings. The sight of Kobach in the red, white and blue-decorated jeep at the Old Shawnee Days parade Saturday morning, June 2, 2018, stunned some onlookers, the Kansas City Star reported . Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo