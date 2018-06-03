New wrongful convictions could pressure Chicago's finances

In this Oct. 9, 2013 photo, former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts, right, leaves the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse after being sentenced to 22 months in prison. Chicago has paid out more than $650 million in police misconduct cases over the past 15 years or so, and that expenditure is expected to increase yet more. In recent months, a growing roster of men who contend they were framed by former Detective Reynaldo Guevara for murders they didn’t commit or by Watts on trumped up drug charges are seeing their convictions and are suing the city. Chicago Tribune via AP Phil Velasquez