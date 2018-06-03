Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy

In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein, and Kennedy bullets, at his home in Los Angeles. When a gunman open fire toward Sen. Robert Kennedy, the first bullet missed the senator and struck Kennedy aide Paul Schrade in the head. Schrade woke up the next day and found out the Democratic presidential candidate was dead. Today, Schrade believes the Los Angeles Police botched the case and failed to investigate possible leads about a second gunman. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo