French far-right party gets new name to boost its appeal

FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 shows French far-right National Front Party leader, Marine Le Pen, left, greeting National Front regional leader for southeastern France, Marion Marechal, after a meeting in Paris. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is announcing on Thursday a name-change for her National Front party, founded by her father nearly a half-century ago, expected to become the National Rally in a bid to more broadly embrace French voters ahead of next year's European elections. Francois Mori, File AP Photo