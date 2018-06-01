Anti-immigrant party set to make gains in Slovenia vote

FILE -- In this Friday, June 20, 2014 photo former Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa stands in front of the Slovenian flag in Ljubljana, Slovenia prior to his departure to prison. Slovenian voters go to the polls this weekend in a parliamentary election expected to produce no clear winner but could see an anti-immigrant party backed by Hungary’s firebrand Prime Minister Viktor Orban make strong gains. Matej Leskovsek, file AP Photo