Ethics committee unveils review of Arizona lawmaker, aide

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., makes a point during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Ethics Committee says it’s reviewing an independent watchdog’s referral of Republican Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona and his chief of staff. The committee’s announcement Thursday indicates the independent Office of Congressional Ethics determined there was substantial reason to believe ethics violations occurred. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo