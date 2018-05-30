Zimbabwe sets 1st post-Mugabe elections for July 30

FILE - In this May, 4, 2018 file photo, a man has his picture taken in front of an election campaign poster of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa portrait, in Harare. Mnangagwa said Wednesday, May 30, 2018 that the country will hold elections on July 30. These will be Zimbabwe's first-ever elections since independence from white minority rule in 1980 without the participation of Robert Mugabe, who resigned in November amid pressure from the military, his party and the public. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo