Egypt orders 15 more days detention for subway protesters

FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, commuters walk past an Al-Azhar Univeristy Fatwa Kiosk at the Al Shohada'a metro station, in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian police arrested 21 people on Saturday, May 12, 2018 for taking part in rare protests against the government’s surprise decision to hike fares on Cairo’s subway as part of austerity measures meant to overhaul the economy. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo