At volatile Syrian front line, US, Turkey on opposing sides

In this picture taken Thursday, March 29, 2018, a fighter from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council stands behind a sandbags barrier as he looks toward Turkish-backed fighter's position, at the front line of Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. The front line has grown more tense in recent days as Turkey threatens to advance on the town to clear it of the U.S-backed fighters. U.S troops have increased their patrols in the area, local commanders say, to prevent an outbreak of fighting and to prevent Turkey from advancing on Manbij. Hussein Malla AP Photo